Home

POWERED BY

Services
Helliwells Funeral Service Ltd (Brierfield Nelson)
Reedley House
Nelson, Lancashire BB9 5HX
01282 614777
Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda De Vall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda De Vall

Notice Condolences

Brenda De Vall Notice
De Vall BRENDA
(nee Nelson) It is with great sadness that the family of Brenda announces her peaceful passing, aged 75 years, at Blackburn Hospital on 10th June after a short and sudden illness. Much loved mother to Simon and Suzanne and greatly adored Nanna to Ellie and Edward.
She leaves a huge hole in
the lives of all those
who knew and loved her.
A funeral service will be held on Friday July 5th, 2019, at
Burnley Crematorium at 3.00pm. Jane Griffin will officiate.
Family flowers only.
Donations may be made in her memory to Pendleside Hospice c/o Helliwells Funeral Service, Reedley House, Burnley Road, Brierfield. Tel:614777
Published in Burnley Express on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.