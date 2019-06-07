|
BINGHAM (nee Calvert)
Betty Suddenly in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on May 30th, 2019, Betty, aged 78 years, the much loved and precious mam of Karen and Mark, dearest mother in law to David and Angela, cherished grandma of Scott, Keiron and Madison, also a very dear auntie and lovely friend who will be sorely missed. Betty's service and cremation will be held at Burnley Crematorium on Thursday, 13th June at 12 noon. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to NW Air Ambulance or Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on June 7, 2019
