Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Bingham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Bingham

Notice Condolences

Betty Bingham Notice
BINGHAM (nee Calvert)
Betty Suddenly in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on May 30th, 2019, Betty, aged 78 years, the much loved and precious mam of Karen and Mark, dearest mother in law to David and Angela, cherished grandma of Scott, Keiron and Madison, also a very dear auntie and lovely friend who will be sorely missed. Betty's service and cremation will be held at Burnley Crematorium on Thursday, 13th June at 12 noon. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to NW Air Ambulance or Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
Download Now