Heney Benjamin Richard
(Ben) Tragically on July 7th, 2019, Ben, aged 21 years, the very precious son of Peter and Debra, dear step son on Katie and Darren, very special brother of Cameron, Logan and Jenson, treasured grandson of Brenda and Ricky Rickwood and Geoff Smith, also a much-loved nephew, cousin and fun-loving friend to many who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Ben's funeral cortege will leave from his grandparents' home on Tuesday, 23rd July at 1 p.m. for service in
St Leonard's Church, Padiham at
1-15 p.m. followed by committal at Burnley Crematorium at 2-20 p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Padiham Football Club, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on July 19, 2019