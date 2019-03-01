|
SHAW Barbara
(nee Smith) Passed away very peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital on Sunday 24th February 2019 and with her loving family by her side, Barbara, aged 75 years. A loved and cherished mum to Julie, Andrew and Cathy, proud grandma to Suzanne, Nichola, Isobella and Albie, great grandma to Owen and Ryan, a dear sister, cousin, auntie and compassionate friend who will be sadly missed. Barbara's funeral service will take place at 10am on Monday 4th March at Burnley Crematorium. Family flowers only please or donations if so desired are being received for Rosemere Cancer Centre, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Rd, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 1, 2019
