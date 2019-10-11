Home

Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Funeral
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
13:45
Barbara's home
Service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
14:15
Burnley Crematorium
Barbara Moffitt Notice
Moffitt Barbara Suddenly but peacefully, at her own home, on Thursday, 3rd October, 2019, Barbara, aged 63 years, much loved mum to Wayne, Aiden and the late Kelly, devoted nanna to Archie, a loving sister, friend and neighbour who will be very sadly missed by all who knew her. At rest in the Alderson & Horan funeral home. Barbara's funeral cortege will leave from
her own home at 1-50 p.m. on Thursday, 17th October, for service and cremation, Burnley Crematorium, 2.20 p.m.
All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 11, 2019
