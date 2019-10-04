Resources More Obituaries for Barbara Clayfield Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Barbara Clayfield

Notice CLAYFIELD Barbara Bob, Janine and Paul would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for the kind messages of sympathy and donations to the Alzheimer's Society and Pendleside Hospice. Thanks also to the staff at Belvedere Manor for their loving care, to the Richmond Hill General Practice and the District Nurses for their nursing support. The family are grateful for the support of Canon Neil Barnes for his friendship over recent months and for leading a lovely service of thanksgiving and celebration of Barbara's life, and the help of the Church Warden and Choir. Finally, thank to Alderson and Horan for their dignified care. Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 4, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Notices