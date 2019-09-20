|
CLAYFIELD Barbara Elizabeth Peacefully on September 17th , 2019, in Belvedere Manor Care Home, Colne, and with her loving family by her side, Barbara, aged 76 years, the dearly loved and devoted wife of Bob, much loved mum of Janine and Paul, dearest mother in law to Pete and Linda, cherished grandma of Teddy, Harry and Walter, also a dear sister in law, auntie and lovely friend to many people who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Barbara's funeral cortege will leave from her home on Friday, 27th September at 1 p.m. for service and interment at St John the Evangelist Church, Worsthorne at 1-30 p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Pendleside Hospice or Alzheimer's Society, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Sept. 20, 2019