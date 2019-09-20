Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Funeral
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
13:00
her home
Service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
13:30
St John the Evangelist Church
Worsthorne
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Clayfield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Clayfield

Notice Condolences

Barbara Clayfield Notice
CLAYFIELD Barbara Elizabeth Peacefully on September 17th , 2019, in Belvedere Manor Care Home, Colne, and with her loving family by her side, Barbara, aged 76 years, the dearly loved and devoted wife of Bob, much loved mum of Janine and Paul, dearest mother in law to Pete and Linda, cherished grandma of Teddy, Harry and Walter, also a dear sister in law, auntie and lovely friend to many people who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Barbara's funeral cortege will leave from her home on Friday, 27th September at 1 p.m. for service and interment at St John the Evangelist Church, Worsthorne at 1-30 p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Pendleside Hospice or Alzheimer's Society, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
Download Now