Austin Callaghan Notice
Callaghan Austin Lawrence
(Gus) Peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on 9th July, 2019, with his loving family by his side, Gus, aged 84 years, the dearly beloved husband of Frances, much loved and treasured dad of Linda, Paul and Julie, also a dear father in law, special grandad and great grandad and a respected friend who will be sadly missed. Funeral details at a time to be confirmed. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Dementia UK, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH.
Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on July 12, 2019
