WALTON (nee Eastwood)
Audrey Peacefully in Jalna Residential Home on Tuesday, 19th February 2019, Audrey aged 90 years. Devoted wife to the late Allan, much loved mum to Kathryn, David and Julie, mother in law to Robert, Liz and Stephen, cherished grandma and great grandma, loving auntie and dear friend to many who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Audrey's funeral cortege will leave from the Jalna Residential Home on Monday, 18th March at 10am for service at St Stephen's Church at 10-30am, followed by Committal at Burnley Crematorium at 12noon. Family flowers only please, donations are being received to Dementia UK and St Stephen's Church, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Rd, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 1, 2019
