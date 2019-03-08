|
|
|
BROWN Arthur Frederick On Saturday February 23rd, 2019, at the Royal Blackburn Hospital, Art, aged 69 years, of Burnley.
The beloved partner of Belinda, dearly loved husband of the late Pauline, much loved dad of Keiron and the late Lee, loved brother of Paul, Tom and families, loving stepdad to Daniel and Christian. Art will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.
A funeral service will be held on Monday March 11th, 2019 at Burnley Crematorium at 11.20am. Father Peter Hapgood Strickland will officiate.
Family flowers only please by request but donations, if desired, are being received for the
British Heart Foundation c/o Helliwells Funeral Service,
Reedley House, Burnley Road, Brierfield. Tel:614777
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More