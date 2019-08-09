|
Booth Arthur Marjorie and family wish to thank the staff of both the Acute Stroke Ward, Royal Blackburn Hospital and the Thursby Surgery, for their care of Arthur. Also, many thanks to family, friends and neighbours for their condolences and donations to Burnley Municipal Choir. We appreciate the care and attention of Judith King in arranging and delivering such an appropriate funeral service and also Alderson and Horan Funeral Services for their professionalism.
Published in Burnley Express on Aug. 9, 2019