BOOTH Arthur It is with great sadness that the family of Arthur announce his passing, aged 89 years, at the Royal Blackburn Hospital on 21st July 2019. Loving husband of Marjorie, father of Carolyn, Nicholas and Michael and greatly loved grandad to Louise, Oliver, Laurie and Jacob. Arthur's funeral service will be held at Burnley Crematorium on Tuesday, 6th August at 1.40pm. Close family flowers only, but donations are being received in his memory to Burnley Municipal Choir, c/o Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH.
Published in Burnley Express on Aug. 2, 2019