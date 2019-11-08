Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Wilson

Notice Condolences

Anthony Wilson Notice
WILSON Anthony (Tony) Peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on 31st October, 2019, with his loving family by his side, Tony, aged 78 years, the deeply loved and devoted husband of 58 long and happy years to Dorothy, much loved dad to Mark, Kerry and Scott, dear father in law to Lisette, Mark and Gina, very special grandad to James, Sam, Katie, Ben, Aimee and Daniel, also a respected friend to many who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Tony's funeral cortege will leave from his own home on Thursday, 14th November at 10-15 a.m. for service in Christ the King RC Church,
10-30 a.m. followed by committal at Burnley Crematorium,
11-30 a.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to PSP Association, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -