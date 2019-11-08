|
|
|
WILSON Anthony (Tony) Peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on 31st October, 2019, with his loving family by his side, Tony, aged 78 years, the deeply loved and devoted husband of 58 long and happy years to Dorothy, much loved dad to Mark, Kerry and Scott, dear father in law to Lisette, Mark and Gina, very special grandad to James, Sam, Katie, Ben, Aimee and Daniel, also a respected friend to many who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Tony's funeral cortege will leave from his own home on Thursday, 14th November at 10-15 a.m. for service in Christ the King RC Church,
10-30 a.m. followed by committal at Burnley Crematorium,
11-30 a.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to PSP Association, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 8, 2019