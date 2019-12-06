|
|
|
HOWORTH Anthony (Tony) Peacefully in his own home with his loving family by his side, on Tuesday, 3rd December, 2019, Tony, aged 70 years, loving husband to Sheila, much loved dad to Mark, Martin and step dad to Geoff, loving father in law and cherished grandad, also a dear friend to many who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Tony's funeral cortege will leave from
his own home on Monday,
9th December at 9-50 a.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 10-30 a.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to ELHT Kidney Dialysis Unit, Burnley, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Dec. 6, 2019