Atkinson Anthony Tony's family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received for Cancer Research UK and Epilepsy Action. Special thanks to everyone at Crossroads Care for the loving care and attention shown to Tony. Thank you to Kathleen's Florist for the beautiful floral tributes and to Sarah El Madawi for her comforting words and service. Finally, thank you to Alderson and Horan for their caring and dignified arrangements.
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 15, 2019