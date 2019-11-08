Home

Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Anthony Atkinson

Anthony Atkinson Notice
ATKINSON Anthony (Tony) Peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on Saturday, 2nd November, 2019, with his loving family by his side, Tony, aged 67 years, precious son to Cora and the late Joseph, loved brother to Kelvin, Veda, Beverly and Nicole, loving brother in law to Paul, Norman and Chris, caring uncle, well loved by all at Crossroads Care and Home Care 4 U, a lovely man who will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Tony's funeral cortege will leave from his own home on Tuesday, 12th November at
3-10 p.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 3-30 p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Epilepsy Action, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 8, 2019
