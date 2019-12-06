|
|
|
CRAGG Annie May Peacefully on
Thursday 28th November 2019,
in Dove Court Nursing Home,
Annie
aged 101 years.
The beloved wife of the late Wilson, loving mum of the late Lesley, dear sister of the late Roy. A very dear cousin to Alan, Tony, Steven, Paul, Cathy, Steve, Kerry, Dale and the late Ann. Very good friend of Miles, Winifred, Miles Junior, Barbara, Beatrice, Ann, Irene, Derek, Grace (Spain), Tom and Helen (Australia), Muriel, Brian and Mary and neighbours Julia, John and Jean.
Funeral service and cremation will take place at
Burnley Crematorium on
Friday 13th December at 3.30pm.
Flowers or donations if desired to Pendleside Hospice
c/o Hartley Foulds Funeral Service,
230 Colne Road, Burnley
Tel: 01282 831854
Published in Burnley Express on Dec. 6, 2019