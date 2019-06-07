|
Braithwaite Anne Peacefully on
Monday 3rd June 2019,
with her loving family by her side,
Anne
aged 82 years.
Devoted wife of the late Alec,
loving mum of Paula, beloved grandma of Nick, Jay and Sam, great grandma of Ellie and a dear sister of the late Harry and Jim.
A 10.15am funeral service will be held at St John's Church, Ivy St, prior to a 11.20am cremation at
Burnley Crematorium on
Wednesday 12th June.
All enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
32 Colne Rd, Burnley BB10 1LG
Tel 01282 426146
Published in Burnley Express on June 7, 2019
