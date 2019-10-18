|
|
|
TATTERSALL Ann Keith and family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for all their kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received in memory of Ann for Pendleside Hospice. Special thanks to the District Nursing Team, Pendleside Hospice at Home and Macmillan for their loving care and attention. Thank you to Fr. Charlie Hill for his comforting words and service and finally, to Alderson and Horan for their dignified arrangements and support at this difficult time.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 18, 2019