TATTERSALL (nee Robinson)
Ann May Peacefully at her home on September 28th, 2019, with her loving family by her side, Ann, aged 80 years, the dearly loved and devoted wife of 60 long and happy years to Keith, much loved and treasured mum of Michael and Lee, dearest mother in law to Kirsti, also a cherished grandma, dear auntie and lovely friend who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Ann's funeral cortege will leave from her home on Friday, 11th October at 10-20 a.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 10-40 a.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 4, 2019