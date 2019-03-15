Home

POWERED BY

Services
Helliwells Funeral Service Ltd (Colne)
Stott House
Colne, Lancashire BB8 8LA
01282 870898
Service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
09:15
Helliwells Funeral Service Ltd (Colne)
Stott House
Colne, Lancashire BB8 8LA
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
10:00
Skipton Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Greenhalgh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Greenhalgh

Notice Condolences

Ann Greenhalgh Notice
GREENHALGH ANN On Saturday March 9th, 2019, at The Royal Blackburn Hospital, after a short illness, Ann, aged 72 years.
The much loved wife of the late Robert, loving mum of Ramon and Andrew, dear mother-in-law to Michelle and Jessica, treasured gran of Dylan, Liam, Rhea and Jay. A funeral service will be held on Thursday March 21st, 2019.
The cortege will assemble at
Stott House Chapel of Rest at 9.20am, prior to cremation at Skipton Crematorium at 10.00am. Angela Riding will officiate.
Family flowers only please by request but donations, if desired, are being received for
Macmillan Cancer Support c/o
Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne.
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.