PACKER Angela Passed away peacefully at home on Monday, 27th May, 2019 and surrounded by her loving family, Angela, aged 82 years. She will be sadly missed by all family and friends. Angela's funeral cortege will leave from her own home on Monday, 3rd June at 10-30 a.m. for service in St John the Divine Church, Cliviger at 11 a.m. followed by interment in the churchyard. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Cancer Research UK, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on May 31, 2019
