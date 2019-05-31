Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Resources
More Obituaries for Angela Packer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angela Packer

Notice Condolences

Angela Packer Notice
PACKER Angela Passed away peacefully at home on Monday, 27th May, 2019 and surrounded by her loving family, Angela, aged 82 years. She will be sadly missed by all family and friends. Angela's funeral cortege will leave from her own home on Monday, 3rd June at 10-30 a.m. for service in St John the Divine Church, Cliviger at 11 a.m. followed by interment in the churchyard. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Cancer Research UK, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
Download Now