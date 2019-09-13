Home

Copley (nee Perrin)
Andrea Rae Precious birthday memories of our darling daughter, sister and mum on her
birthday September 12th.
Today on your birthday sweetheart,
We all send our love,
For you our darling Angie,
Safe with God in Heaven above,
Sleep peacefully our angel,
We are never far apart,
God has you in His keeping,
You are forever in our hearts,
Loving and missing you always Angie,
Memories until we meet again.
All our love Mum, Dad and Family xxx.
Published in Burnley Express on Sept. 13, 2019
