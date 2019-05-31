COPLEY

(née Perrin)

Andrea Rae Precious memories of Angie, our dearly loved daughter, mum,

sister and auntie, left us on

June 2nd, 1999.

We remember your smile,

And the things you would say,

We treasure the memory,

Of you day by day,

The laughs we had,

The good times we shared,

The love you gave us,

And the way you cared,

But God called your name softly,

That only you could hear,

No one heard the footsteps,

Of Angels drawing near,

You never said I'm leaving you,

You never said goodbye,

You were gone, before we knew it,

And only God knows why,

A million times we've needed you,

A million times we've cried,

If love could have saved you,

You would never have died.

We all love and miss you so much Angie, goodnight, God bless, love Mum and Dad and Family xxx Published in Burnley Express on May 31, 2019