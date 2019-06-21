|
|
|
BELSHAW (née Roddis)
Amy Peacefully in Dove Court Nursing Home on 18th June 2019, Amy aged 78 years. The much loved mum to Steve and Andy, cherished grandma and great grandma,
a dear friend to Joyce and Carole and a close friend to many.
Amy's funeral cortege will leave from her son's home on Wednesday, 26th June at 9-30am for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium at 10am. Family flowers only please, donations are being received to Cancer Research UK, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Rd, Burnley, BB11 5DH.
Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on June 21, 2019
