Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Althea Wilson

Althea Wilson Notice
Wilson Althea Suddenly on August 14th, 2019,
in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, Althea, aged 79 years, a dearly loved mum, cherished nanna and a dear friend to many who will be sadly missed. Service and cremation was held at Burnley Crematorium on Monday,
19th August. Donations are being received in Althea's memory for the Donkey Sanctuary, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Aug. 23, 2019
