ROBINSON Allan On February 2nd 2019,
Allan, aged 88, passed away
peacefully in hospital.
Much loved husband of Sonia, father of Paul and Neil,
father in law of Janet and Elaine,
grandad of Faye and Karen
and brother of
the late Harry and Gordon.
To mark his passing a funeral is to be held at Burnley Crematorium on Monday 25th February at 1.40 pm Family flowers only donations gratefully received for Cancer Research UK c/o
and all enquiries
Fred Hamer Funeral Service
183-187 Briercliffe Rd, Burnley
Tel. 01282 438866
Published in Burnley Express on Feb. 22, 2019
