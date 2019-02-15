|
|
|
BLAND Allan Mary and family would like to
thank relatives, friends and
villagers for their kind
expressions of sympathy and
donations in memory of Allan.
Special thanks go to
Reedyford Health Centre,
Dr F. Ashworth and
Dr R.Chowdhury for their
care over the years,
Blackburn and Clitheroe Hospitals
and Rev. P.J. Went for
a wonderful service.
Finally to Duncan at
Holgate Funeral Services
for his outstanding care,
concern and dedication.
God Bless.
Published in Burnley Express on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More