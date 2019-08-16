|
WILLIAMS Alan Peacefully in Pendleside Hospice, on Sunday, 11th August, 2019, Alan, aged 81 years, beloved husband to Sheila, much loved dad to Lynn and Debbie, father in law to Ian, adored grandad to Melissa, Sophie, Abigail and Sarah, great grandad to Esmae Myla, also a dear friend who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Alan's funeral cortege will leave from his own home on Tuesday, 20th August at 2-30 p.m. for service in St John the Evangelist Church, Worsthorne at 3 p.m. followed by interment in the churchyard. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH.
Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Aug. 16, 2019