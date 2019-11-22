|
TAYLOR Alan Suddenly but peacefully in Burnley General Hospital, with his loving family by his side, on 17th November 2019, Alan aged 72 years. Dad to Christopher, Bernadette, David, Jason and the late Adrian, Grandad. Loving brother to Tracy and the late Harry, brother in law to Mick, dear uncle and good friend to many who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Alan's funeral cortege will leave from his sister's home on Thursday, 28th November at
12-40pm for service in St Mary's RC Church at 1pm, followed by interment at Burnley Cemetery at 2pm. C/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 22, 2019