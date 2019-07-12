Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Hughes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Hughes

Notice Condolences

Alan Hughes Notice
HUGHES Alan Unexpectedly but peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital on 3rd July 2019, Alan aged 83 years. The dearly loved and devoted husband of Mavis, most wonderful father of Glynn and Paul, dear father in law to Hilary and Janet; also, a cherished grandad, great grandad, a dearly loved brother, brother in law, uncle, cousin and respected friend who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Alan's funeral cortege will leave from his home on Tuesday, 16th July at
2-40 p.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 3 p.m. Family flowers only please, donations if desired are being received to the British Heart Foundation, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH.
Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on July 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
Download Now