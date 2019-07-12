|
HUGHES Alan Unexpectedly but peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital on 3rd July 2019, Alan aged 83 years. The dearly loved and devoted husband of Mavis, most wonderful father of Glynn and Paul, dear father in law to Hilary and Janet; also, a cherished grandad, great grandad, a dearly loved brother, brother in law, uncle, cousin and respected friend who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Alan's funeral cortege will leave from his home on Tuesday, 16th July at
2-40 p.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 3 p.m. Family flowers only please, donations if desired are being received to the British Heart Foundation, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH.
Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on July 12, 2019