HINDLE Alan On Sunday July 14th 2019 peacefully in hospital and of Worsley Street, Accrington, formerly of Tremellen Street, Accrington, originally from Padiham, Alan, aged 84 years.
The devoted husband of the
late Mary Catherine (Kath),
dearly loved dad of Paul,
Catherine and the late David
and John, loving grandad of
Gavin, Paul, Tom, Rachel, Katie
and Anastasia, also a dearly
loved brother, uncle and friend who will be sadly missed by all.
The funeral service and
committal will take place at Accrington Crematorium on Tuesday July 30th at 2.20pm.
Family flowers only please but donations in memory of Alan may be made to R.S.P.C.A. (Altham)
c/o Darwen Funeral Service,
59-61, Blackburn Road, Darwen.
All enquiries
Tel: 01254873618
Published in Burnley Express on July 26, 2019