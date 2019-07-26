Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
14:15
Accrington Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Hindle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Hindle

Notice Condolences

Alan Hindle Notice
HINDLE Alan On Sunday July 14th 2019 peacefully in hospital and of Worsley Street, Accrington, formerly of Tremellen Street, Accrington, originally from Padiham, Alan, aged 84 years.
The devoted husband of the
late Mary Catherine (Kath),
dearly loved dad of Paul,
Catherine and the late David
and John, loving grandad of
Gavin, Paul, Tom, Rachel, Katie
and Anastasia, also a dearly
loved brother, uncle and friend who will be sadly missed by all.
The funeral service and
committal will take place at Accrington Crematorium on Tuesday July 30th at 2.20pm.
Family flowers only please but donations in memory of Alan may be made to R.S.P.C.A. (Altham)
c/o Darwen Funeral Service,
59-61, Blackburn Road, Darwen.
All enquiries
Tel: 01254873618
Published in Burnley Express on July 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.