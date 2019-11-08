Home

Clitheroe Funeral Service (Clitheroe)
10-12 Whalley Road
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 1AW
01200 443045
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
13:30
Burnley Crematorium
Alan Harwood Notice
Harwood Alan Passed away suddenly on the
30th October 2019, aged 82.
Dear husband to Norma.
Much loved father to John.
Brother of Jim and the
late Joan and Margaret.
The Celebration of Alan's life
will take place on Wednesday
13th November 2019 at 1:30pm
at Burnley Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, to
Ribble Valley Heart Fund.
Any enquiries to
Rosie-Ann Priestner
Clitheroe Funeral Service
10/12 Whalley Road
Clitheroe, BB7 1AW
01200 443045
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 8, 2019
