Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
09:30
Markeaton Crematorium (Round Chapel)
Markeaton Lane
Derby
Alan Cross Notice
CROSS Alan Passed away peacefully, aged
85 years, following a short illness, after spending cherished time with all of his family on Saturday
16th February 2019.
Now reunited with his wife,
the late Teresa Cross.
A dearly loved dad to Russell, Shaun and Colette.
Also a much loved grandad,
great grandad and father-in-law.
A funeral service will be
held at Markeaton Crematorium
(Round Chapel), Markeaton Lane, Derby, DE22 4NH on Friday
15th March 2019 at 9:40am.
Flowers welcome.
All enquiries to The Co-operative Funeralcare, Sinfin district centre Tel: 01332 271088
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 1, 2019
