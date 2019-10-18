|
Cottam Alan James Unexpectedly in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on Sunday, 13th October, 2019, with his loving family by his side, Alan, aged 68 years, the dearly loved and treasured dad of Ben, Charlie and Sarah, dear father in law to Sarah and Louise, cherished grandad of Henri, Eliza, Neve, Mia and Poppy, very special brother to Dave and the late Dorothy and Jean, dearest brother in law to Sylvia, also a fond uncle and respected friend to many who will be sadly missed.
At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Alan's funeral cortege will leave from his sons' home on Friday, 1st November at 11-40 a.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 12 noon. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Lowerhouse Cricket Club, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 18, 2019