Barnes Alan Suddenly at his home on December 6th, 2019, Alan,
aged 75 years, the dearly loved of Joan, loving and treasured of Joanne and Jacqueline, dear father in law to Andrew, very special grandad of Shannon, Hollie, Millie, Jack and Ewan, a proud great grandad to Dolly, also a dear cousin and friend who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Alan's funeral cortege will leave from his home on Monday, 23rd December at 9-30 a.m. for service in
St Cuthbert's Church at 10 a.m. followed by committal at
Burnley Crematorium, 11-20 a.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services,
128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Dec. 13, 2019