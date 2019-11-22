|
|
|
Baldwin (née Pott)
Aileen Passed away
peacefully with her
loving family by her side,
on Wednesday 13th November 2019, Aileen, aged 73 years,
a beloved wife of 50 years to Peter, much loved Mum to Lisa and Chris,
Mother in law to Iain and Carol, cherished Grannie to Monty, Freddie, Fin and Layla,
Sister to Ian and his Wife Pat
and friend to many.
A true lady who will be sadly missed by all who knew
and loved her.
A funeral service will be held
on Friday 29th November, 2019,
at Burnley Crematorium at
1.30 pm. Family flowers only with donations to Pendleside Hospice or North West Air Ambulance,
c/o Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road,
Colne, Tel: 870898
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 22, 2019