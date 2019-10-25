|
|
|
BOWDIN, Agnes
(née Cooper) Peacefully in
Royal Blackburn Hospital on Thursday October, 17th 2019,
Agnes Bowdin, aged 97 years.
The dearly beloved wife of the late Horace, dearly loved mother of Lesley and the late Anne,
mother-in-law of Norman and the late Jack and Barry,
cherished grandma of
Alison, Paul, Mark and Vicky,
great-grandma of
Matthew, Daniel and Zack.
Loving sister of the late
Alice, Harry and Alfred,
a loving aunt and friend to many.
Agnes's funeral cortege will leave from her own home on
Tuesday October 29th for a service at St Leonard's Church, Padiham at 1.30pm followed by committal at Burnley Crematorium at 2.20 pm.
Family flowers only please, however, donations in loving remembrance of Agnes will be most gratefully accepted
on behalf of St Leonard's Church. Enquiries please to
Bertwistle's Funeral Service,
46 Burnley Road, Padiham.
Tel 01282 771628.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 25, 2019