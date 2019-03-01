Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
13:30
Sion Baptist Church
Committal
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
14:15
Burnley Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Agnes Bolt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Agnes Bolt

Notice Condolences

Agnes Bolt Notice
BOLT (nee Blades)
Agnes Peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital on Thursday, 21st February 2019, Agnes, aged 93 years. Beloved and devoted wife to the late Evan, much loved mum to Joseph and the late Yvonne, mother in law to Doretta and Barry, cherished grandma, great grandma and great great grandma; also a dear friend and neighbour who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Agnes' funeral service will be held at Sion Baptist Church on Friday,
8th March at 1-30pm followed
by Committal at Burnley Crematorium at 2-20pm. Family flowers only please, donations are being received to The Royal British Legion, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Rd, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
Download Now