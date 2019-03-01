|
BOLT (nee Blades)
Agnes Peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital on Thursday, 21st February 2019, Agnes, aged 93 years. Beloved and devoted wife to the late Evan, much loved mum to Joseph and the late Yvonne, mother in law to Doretta and Barry, cherished grandma, great grandma and great great grandma; also a dear friend and neighbour who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Agnes' funeral service will be held at Sion Baptist Church on Friday,
8th March at 1-30pm followed
by Committal at Burnley Crematorium at 2-20pm. Family flowers only please, donations are being received to The Royal British Legion, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Rd, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
