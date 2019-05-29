|
Bradbury Victor Terence Passed away peacefully at home in Grendon Underwood on 8th May 2019, aged 87.
He will be much missed by his
wife Shirley, by his children Roger,
Alan, Stephen and Shuna,
and by family and friends.
The service will take place on
Thursday 20th June at 11am, in
Holy Cross and St Mary's Church, Quainton.
Family flowers only, but please donate to Chilterns Dog Rescue online, or c/o Heritage and Sons, 63 High Street, Winslow, Bucks, MK18 3DG.
Published in Bucks Herald on May 29, 2019
