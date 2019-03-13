|
PERKINS TREVOR KEITH WILFORD Passed peacefully away on 17th February 2019
at Hampden Hall Nursing Home.
Dearly loved husband of Faith.
Funeral service to take place at
St. Mary the Virgin Church, Weston Turville at 11.00 a.m.
followed by reception at the
Weston Turville Golf Club at 12noon.
Family flowers only, donations,
if desired to
The Alzheimer's Society.
c/o Heritage & Sons, 146 Aylesbury Road, Wendover, Bucks HP22 6AP.
Tel: 01296 620777 or online at www.cpjfield.co.uk
Published in Bucks Herald on Mar. 13, 2019
