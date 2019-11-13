|
POLLARD Thomas Charles Sidney (Tom) 20th June 1928 -
5th November 2019
A kind and selfless man who brightened all our lives.
Devoted husband to Margaret
and Dad to Juliet and Yvonne.
Rest in Peace.
Funeral will take place on
Monday 18th November 2019.
Requiem Mass at 9.30am, followed by Funeral Prayer Service at 11am, both at the Church of the Good Shepherd in Haddenham. Cremation at 12.30pm at Aylesbury Vale Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, by cheque payable to "Methodist Homes", sent to
MHA Hillside, Ardenham Lane,
Bicester Road, Aylesbury, HP19 8AB.
Published in Bucks Herald on Nov. 13, 2019