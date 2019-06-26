|
|
|
Shotliff Terence Peter
'Terry' Aged 82.
Passed away suddenly at
Stoke Mandeville Hospital
on 13th June 2019.
Much loved husband of Jan, brother of John and the late Judy, loving father of Kevin, Mark, Mandy and Justin and proud grandfather of Andrew, Matthew, Kate, Thomas, Sebastian, Ben, Evan and Lola.
Funeral will be held at
Bierton Crematorium on
Friday 12th July at 12.00 noon.
Family flowers only, donations
if desired to Diabetes UK.
For funeral details please contact
K Y Green, Aylesbury
01296 482041.
Published in Bucks Herald on June 26, 2019
