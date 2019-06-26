Home

POWERED BY

Services
K Y Green
29 Cambridge Street
Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire HP20 1RP
01296 482041
Funeral
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
12:00
Bierton Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Terence Shotliff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terence Shotliff

Notice Condolences

Terence Shotliff Notice
Shotliff Terence Peter
'Terry' Aged 82.
Passed away suddenly at
Stoke Mandeville Hospital
on 13th June 2019.
Much loved husband of Jan, brother of John and the late Judy, loving father of Kevin, Mark, Mandy and Justin and proud grandfather of Andrew, Matthew, Kate, Thomas, Sebastian, Ben, Evan and Lola.
Funeral will be held at
Bierton Crematorium on
Friday 12th July at 12.00 noon.
Family flowers only, donations
if desired to Diabetes UK.
For funeral details please contact
K Y Green, Aylesbury
01296 482041.
Published in Bucks Herald on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.