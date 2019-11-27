Home

Heritage & Sons (Aylesbury)
167 Bicester Road
Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire HP19 9BA
01296 428638
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
14:30
St Mary the Virgin
Aylesbury
Doe Sylvia Ruth Passed away peacefully on Friday 22nd November 2019, aged 84.
Much loved wife of Michael, mother
of Melody, Beverley and Robert,
auntie and friend.
The funeral will take place at
St Mary the Virgin, Aylesbury, on
Monday 9th December 2019 at
2.30pm, followed by family
attended committal at
Aylesbury Vale Crematorium.
Sylvia requested that bright
colours are to be worn.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, to Florence
Nightingale Hospice and the St. Mary's
Church, Aylesbury fabric fund, may be
left after the service or sent c/o
Heritage and Sons, Funeral Directors,
167 Bicester Road, Aylesbury,
HP19 3BA, 01296 428638 or made online www.cpjfield.co.uk.
Published in Bucks Herald on Nov. 27, 2019
