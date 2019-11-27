|
|
|
Doe Sylvia Ruth Passed away peacefully on Friday 22nd November 2019, aged 84.
Much loved wife of Michael, mother
of Melody, Beverley and Robert,
auntie and friend.
The funeral will take place at
St Mary the Virgin, Aylesbury, on
Monday 9th December 2019 at
2.30pm, followed by family
attended committal at
Aylesbury Vale Crematorium.
Sylvia requested that bright
colours are to be worn.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, to Florence
Nightingale Hospice and the St. Mary's
Church, Aylesbury fabric fund, may be
left after the service or sent c/o
Heritage and Sons, Funeral Directors,
167 Bicester Road, Aylesbury,
HP19 3BA, 01296 428638 or made online www.cpjfield.co.uk.
Published in Bucks Herald on Nov. 27, 2019