MAYNE Stephen Paul

Treasuring precious memories

Of you my darling son

Killed June 15 th 1973

Aged 18 years



I love you Steve so very much

You will always be in my heart

How could I ever forget you

Even though we are apart

I miss you more than ever

And when my life is through

My dearest prayer will always be

That I can be with you

And our dear Peter.

I love you, I miss you, God Bless you

My darling boys.

Mum xxxx

Still keeping my promise to you x



Steve

You are always remembered

For love never dies.

Sue, George & family xx



Steve

My darling brother

I love and miss you

So very much.

Lynette, John & Family xx



It's been 46 years

And the hurt still

Stays the same

I love you Steve.

You sister Mandy & Family xx



Not just today but every day

I think of you Steve.

Love Dave & Family xx



Thinking of you always Steve

Love Tracey, Gary & Family xx



A dear cousin always remembered.

Angela, Terry & Family xx Published in Bucks Herald on June 12, 2019 Read More