MAYNE Stephen Paul
Treasuring precious memories
Of you my darling son
Killed June 15 th 1973
Aged 18 years
I love you Steve so very much
You will always be in my heart
How could I ever forget you
Even though we are apart
I miss you more than ever
And when my life is through
My dearest prayer will always be
That I can be with you
And our dear Peter.
I love you, I miss you, God Bless you
My darling boys.
Mum xxxx
Still keeping my promise to you x
Steve
You are always remembered
For love never dies.
Sue, George & family xx
Steve
My darling brother
I love and miss you
So very much.
Lynette, John & Family xx
It's been 46 years
And the hurt still
Stays the same
I love you Steve.
You sister Mandy & Family xx
Not just today but every day
I think of you Steve.
Love Dave & Family xx
Thinking of you always Steve
Love Tracey, Gary & Family xx
A dear cousin always remembered.
Angela, Terry & Family xx
Published in Bucks Herald on June 12, 2019
