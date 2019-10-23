|
|
|
Davies Stephen William
~ Steve ~ It is with saddest regret that we announce the death of Steve who passed away in Florence Nightingale Hospice on 8th October 2019,
aged 65 years.
A loving Husband, Father,
Grandfather and Brother,
who will be very sadly missed.
His funeral service, a Celebration of his life, will take place at Aylesbury Vale Crematorium, Watermead on
Tuesday 29th October at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired to Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity c/o
The Co-operative Funeralcare
01296-395356.
Published in Bucks Herald on Oct. 23, 2019