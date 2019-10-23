Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Aylesbury
73 Park Street
Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire HP20 1DN
01296 395356
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
14:30
Aylesbury Vale Crematorium
Watermead
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Davies
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Davies

Notice Condolences

Stephen Davies Notice
Davies Stephen William
~ Steve ~ It is with saddest regret that we announce the death of Steve who passed away in Florence Nightingale Hospice on 8th October 2019,
aged 65 years.
A loving Husband, Father,
Grandfather and Brother,
who will be very sadly missed.
His funeral service, a Celebration of his life, will take place at Aylesbury Vale Crematorium, Watermead on
Tuesday 29th October at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired to Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity c/o
The Co-operative Funeralcare
01296-395356.
Published in Bucks Herald on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.