|
|
|
DISCOMBE Sheila May Much loved Wife, Mother,
Grandmother, Great-Grandmother
and Friend, passed away on
Thursday, 28th October 2019,
aged 78 years,
after a short illness bravely borne.
She will be greatly missed
by one and all.
The funeral service will be held at
Aylesbury Vale Crematorium,
Watermead, Aylesbury,
on Friday, 15th November 2019
at 1:30pm.
All are welcome to attend.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, to
benefit Cancer Research UK
and can be sent c/o Heritage and Sons, 167 Bicester Road, Aylesbury,
HP19 9BA, 01296 428638
Published in Bucks Herald on Nov. 6, 2019