|
|
|
BARKER Sheila
(Sydney) Passed away peacefully on Sunday 17th November at Florence Nightingale Hospice,
aged 86 years.
Funeral service will be on
Tuesday 17th December at Church of Holy Cross & St Mary, Quainton, Bucks at 1.15pm (followed by Watermead Crematorium - for family only)
then 2.30pm onwards at
George & Dragon pub,
The Green, Quainton.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
Florence Nightingale Hospice may be left after funeral service or c/o
K Y Green Funeral Directors,
29 Cambridge Street HP20 1RP
01296 769121
www.dignity funerals.co.uk
Published in Bucks Herald on Dec. 4, 2019