Sheila Barker Notice
BARKER Sheila
(Sydney) Passed away peacefully on Sunday 17th November at Florence Nightingale Hospice,
aged 86 years.
Funeral service will be on
Tuesday 17th December at Church of Holy Cross & St Mary, Quainton, Bucks at 1.15pm (followed by Watermead Crematorium - for family only)
then 2.30pm onwards at
George & Dragon pub,
The Green, Quainton.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
Florence Nightingale Hospice may be left after funeral service or c/o
K Y Green Funeral Directors,
29 Cambridge Street HP20 1RP
01296 769121
www.dignity funerals.co.uk
Published in Bucks Herald on Dec. 4, 2019
