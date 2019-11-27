|
CARTER Roger John Late of Monks Risborough, peacefully on 20th November, aged 82 years.
Dearly loved husband of the late June; father to Deborah and Lorna and a much-loved grandfather to James and Ashleigh. He will be sadly missed
by his family and many friends.
Funeral at St. Lawrence's Church, Mickleton, Glos, on
Thursday, 5th December at 1:00 p.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations for Campden Home Nursing may be left at the service or sent c/o
R. Locke & Son, Caution Corner,
Brailes, Banbury, Oxon, OX15 5AZ.
Tel: (01608) 685274
Published in Bucks Herald on Nov. 27, 2019