R Locke & Son Ltd (Banbury)
Caution Corner, Brailes
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX15 5AZ
01608 685274
Funeral
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
13:00
St. Lawrence's Church
Mickleton
Glos
Roger Carter Notice
CARTER Roger John Late of Monks Risborough, peacefully on 20th November, aged 82 years.
Dearly loved husband of the late June; father to Deborah and Lorna and a much-loved grandfather to James and Ashleigh. He will be sadly missed
by his family and many friends.
Funeral at St. Lawrence's Church, Mickleton, Glos, on
Thursday, 5th December at 1:00 p.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations for Campden Home Nursing may be left at the service or sent c/o
R. Locke & Son, Caution Corner,
Brailes, Banbury, Oxon, OX15 5AZ.
Tel: (01608) 685274
Published in Bucks Herald on Nov. 27, 2019
