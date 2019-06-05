|
|
|
Bantges Richard Stanley Passed away at
Stoke Mandeville Hospital on
Friday 31st May 2019, aged 72,
after a short illness.
Much loved husband,
father and grandfather.
He will be greatly missed
by all who knew him.
The funeral will take place at Holy Cross and St Mary's Church, Quainton, on
Wednesday 19th June 2019 at 11.30am, followed by committal at
Aylesbury Vale Crematorium (Watermead).
Richard and Ann would have shortly celebrated 50 years of marriage,
and kindly invite those attending to wear an item of gold to the funeral,
to celebrate many
happy years together.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired,
to The British Heart Foundation or
The British Lung Foundation may be
left after the service or sent c/o Heritage and Sons Funeral Directors, 167 Bicester Road, Aylesbury,
HP19 3BA, 01296 428638.
Published in Bucks Herald on June 5, 2019
Read More